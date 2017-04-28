Brian rules the roost

SOMETHING TO CROW ABOUT: Brian Castle from Palmers Channel is getting ready for the Maclean Show after having recent success with his poultry at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

WHEN it comes to poultry, there was no fowl play with Brian Castle's award winning chooks.

Fresh off the back of claiming a stack of awards at the Royal Sydney Easter Show, including overall champion breeding pair, the Palmers Island local is keen to show off some of his award winning chooks at next week's Maclean Show.

In his third trip to Sydney for the Royal Easter Show, Mr Castle said he was happy that luck was on his side when it came time for the judges to inspect his birds.

"It's always really good to go well in Sydney,” he said.

"Every time I've been there I've won best at show with my Pit Game Bantams, so I've been successful with them. It's a breed I've always liked, they've always been strong around this area and it's something I've taken a fancy to.”

Mr Castle said preparing his birds for the show was a 12 month process, right from breeding to deciding on the best pairs to display.

"Each breed of fowl is judged on a standard of perfection, so they've all got to be to type, right from their head to their feet,” he said.

"Down at Sydney Royal, every breed has a specialised judge so from day one they've got to be in perfect feather with nothing missing or broken, so a fair bit of work goes into it.

"You have a lot of the top breeders from the state go, and on the day there could be 15 chooks in the same class, and in the end there's not going to be a lot of difference between the whole lot, so I must of just had them prepared that little bit better.”

Mr Castle said he liked entering in the Maclean Show to give people a chance to see the variety of poultry.

"I've entered about 20 birds in this year's show,” he said.

"Once it starts now there's about a show every weekend. The last 10 or 12 years I've been entering the show, and it's more a display than trying to win. I think it's more for the public to see the many different types of chooks and ducks and whatever else, so it's more of a display for the townspeople.”