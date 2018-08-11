Court told of drug lawyer’s ‘fall from grace’

DISGRACED former criminal lawyer Briana Ioannides has walked free from court after she admitted she had a vial of illegal drug "liquid fantasy" in a Gold Coast hotel room.

The 29-year-old, who formerly worked for high-profile Southport criminal law firm Gatenby Lawyers, was in Brisbane Supreme Court yesterday after she pleaded guilty to possessing the drug at the Mantra Sierra Grand Hotel in Broadbeach on May 26, 2016.

It came just two months after she was fined $400 in Southport Magistrates Court for posing for a photo while holding a stolen rifle.

Crown Prosecutor Ron Swanwick said Ioannides was arrested after police busted her in a hotel room with a syringe of 1,4-Butanediol in her hand.

He said Ioannides was awaiting trial on drug production charges, and is due to return to court on August 31.

Ioannides' barrister, Malcolm Harrison, yesterday told the court Ioannides had suffered a "significant fall from grace" due to drug addiction.

"She has essentially become unemployable as a solicitor for practical purposes in the foreseeable future," he said.

Justice Martin Burns convicted Ioannides of drug possession and sentenced her to one year's probation, noting "she has a fairly significant criminal history already".

"She has already paid a high price … for the choice to become involved in drugs," he noted. "She has paid a very high price," Mr Harrison agreed.