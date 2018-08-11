Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Disgraced Gold Coast lawyer Briana Ioannides outside Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: Liam Kidston
Disgraced Gold Coast lawyer Briana Ioannides outside Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: Liam Kidston
Crime

Court told of drug lawyer’s ‘fall from grace’

by Vanda Carson
11th Aug 2018 5:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED former criminal lawyer Briana Ioannides has walked free from court after she admitted she had a vial of illegal drug "liquid fantasy" in a Gold Coast hotel room.

The 29-year-old, who formerly worked for high-profile Southport criminal law firm Gatenby Lawyers, was in Brisbane Supreme Court yesterday after she pleaded guilty to possessing the drug at the Mantra Sierra Grand Hotel in Broadbeach on May 26, 2016.

It came just two months after she was fined $400 in Southport Magistrates Court for posing for a photo while holding a stolen rifle.

Crown Prosecutor Ron Swanwick said Ioannides was arrested after police busted her in a hotel room with a syringe of 1,4-Butanediol in her hand.

He said Ioannides was awaiting trial on drug production charges, and is due to return to court on August 31.

Ioannides' barrister, Malcolm Harrison, yesterday told the court Ioannides had suffered a "significant fall from grace" due to drug addiction.

"She has essentially become unemployable as a solicitor for practical purposes in the foreseeable future," he said.

Justice Martin Burns convicted Ioannides of drug possession and sentenced her to one year's probation, noting "she has a fairly significant criminal history already".

"She has already paid a high price … for the choice to become involved in drugs," he noted. "She has paid a very high price," Mr Harrison agreed.

briana ioannides courts crime drugs

Top Stories

    MISSING PERSONS WEEK: Never forget

    MISSING PERSONS WEEK: Never forget

    News 'We assured them that Narelle would never disappear on purpose, that she was planning to be nurse.'

    Fields of fire ignite senses

    premium_icon Fields of fire ignite senses

    News Spectacular sight all part of job for farmers

    Coles are matching every donation made to our farmers

    Coles are matching every donation made to our farmers

    News Donations made at Coles checkouts will be matched dollar to dollar

    Grub stole charity donations

    Grub stole charity donations

    News Someone stole money from the charity bucket in South Grafton

    Local Partners