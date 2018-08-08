Brianna McFarlane one step closer to AFLW Draft

IN FORM: Brianna McFarlane has been selected for AFLW draft combine in October.

AFLW: When she was 12 years old the rules stopped Brianna McFarlane playing with the boys.

Now, she has an invitation to the AFL Women's Draft combine, and is one step away from taking on the best in the game at its top flight.

The combine will be a series of tests and a chance for the AFLW clubs to take a look at the former Yamba forward, who has only been playing the sport again for the past six months.

And no one is more surprised at the rapid rise than McFarlane, after an interrupted junior career.

"I started playing when I was in Yamba with the school, and filling in playing with the guys. I was the only girl on the team," McFarlane said.

"But then I turned 12, and it was in the rules then that I couldn't play with the boys anymore.

"So it was like 'oh well I'll go play soccer again'."

McFarlane continued playing different sports until she left school in Year 11, and said she again craved a challenge in sport.

"(Northern NSW AFL development manager) Matt Crawley kept ringing me and texting me to come down and play, but I didn't know if I had the ability," she said.

"I went down and played a few games, and he was like 'you need to go bigger'."

McFarlane decided to take the leap, and with Grafton AFL player Georgia Breward playing for Coolangatta, she moved into a unit on the Gold Coast with her sister and started playing.

Quickly, the selectors started to take notice of the rookie, with representative honours following.

"I didn't realise, but people were telling me that there were always people watching... I've had the GWS Giants coach offer me to play winter series and give me tips, and the Brisbane Lions coach comes to watch my games," McFarlane said.

Selection in the NSW ACT development squad led to being selected for a game against Tasmania, and selection in the combined Eastern Allies team.

Illness only allowed her to play one game in the Eastern Allies tournament, which meant she was even more surprised when she was selected on that game to be part of the All-Australian side.

"I was shocked. I did have a few highlights in that game, so I guess it was a good game to go out on," she said.

"It is a bit of pressure having those people watching, but I just play my game. One day I got into a bit of a push and shove and came off the ground and was just trying to calm myself down and people were like 'you can't do that, the Brisbane Lions guys are watching.' - but that's just how I play, that's just me."

Coming into the combine, despite being currently out through illness, McFarlane has been in top form, still one of the leading goal-kickers in the QWAFL.

"It's a bit weird, people even recognise me in the street and say hey," she laughed.

Invited to the combine by GWS, McFarlane said it was surreal to be asked, and like many of her selections was a complete surprise.

"Being my first full year, I just didn't expect it, I thought maybe in the next few years, but even if it doesn't happen this year, I think it'll help me in the next few years," she said.

McFarlane said that Brisbane Lions player Leah Cassler had been a real inspiration and help in her fledgling career.

"In her off season Leah plays for Coolangatta, and I really look up to her," she said.

"She's so focused and good to talk to, even if it's not about footy.

"She's so keen to help out, and even the other night she rang and asked if I wanted to do a running program, and said that I could push her and she'd push me."

And with the prospect of playing in the top-flight AFLW league only one step away, McFarlane said it was a surreal experience, and one she never envisioned.

"I never thought I could make sport into a profession, but it's pretty amazing to go from not being allowed to play with the boys at 12, to possibly playing in the top flight," she said.