Bride ‘heartbroken’ by $100 Wish dress

A bride-to-be was horrified after buying a $107 wedding dress online only to discover it looked nothing like the photos when it arrived.

Meaghan Taylor, 23, bought the dress second hand through online retailer Wish for $107 (CA $102), which was shown in photos as a floor-length, flowing lace gown with an off-the-shoulder, heart-shaped neck design.

But Ms Taylor wasn't expecting to find the dress she unwrapped, which she said barely fit her, and rode up her legs when she put it on.

The mother-of-one from Canada, who is planning a wedding to her fiance Keith, 30, shared photos of herself in the dress online, saying, "On another episode of what we ordered and what we actually got. My face tells exactly how I'm feeling."

Meaghan Taylor splashed out just over $100 for her budget wedding dress but was horrified when she tried it on. Picture: Triangle News

Ms Taylor said she eventually saw the funny side. Picture: Wish



"I was blown away by what I received," Ms Taylor said in an interview with The Sun. "It looked nothing like the photo when I ordered it. I was pretty heartbroken, but I couldn't help but laugh."

Ms Taylor said after trying on the dress she immediately asked for her money back from Wish, but claims she was denied a refund.

The mum, 23, said the dress looked and fit nothing like the listing online. Picture: Triangle News

When Ms Taylor demanded a refund she claimed the retailer initially refused. Picture: Triangle News



"I did ask for my money back," she said. "But they had told me I needed the original packaging and the box it had come in, which I didn't keep."

But Ms Taylor continued to push for her cash back.

"I then proceeded to tell them that this ruined my wedding as I was expecting the dress in the photo," she said. "And they finally returned my money."

She said after sharing the photo she hoped some people might "get a kick out of it".

The bride to be said she plans on holding her wedding when coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Originally published as Bride 'heartbroken' by $100 Wish dress