Izzy Vesey and Simon Debono on Simon's Instagram page. Phtoto: Instagram / @lefolieadeux_
TV

Death threats target Bride and Prejudice star

by Amy Price
14th Nov 2018 11:30 AM
BRIDE and Prejudice's Simon Debono has been savaged by vile death threats on his Instagram page following his fiery breakup with Izzy Vesey on the Channel 7 show last night.

Commenting on a Debono's post about his birthday last night, disgruntled fans of the show wrote extreme threats including "f---ing die piece of s---" and that they would "gladly put a bullet between ya eyes".

The online abuse prompted the other couples on the show, including Vesey, to plead through their own Instagram accounts for fans to stop the online bullying.

One woman wrote on his post "do you need a gun, rope, razor blade? Happy to give u anything so u can f---ing die piece of s---".

She continued: "u should honestly start planning a funeral cause ur gonna get seriously hurt can't f---ing wait hun x"

First birthday in Hobart. Was a vibe.

Another user commented "come up to Brisvegas you will be jumped on sight little man" and later replied "I prefer blades myself more intimate but I'll make an exception for you and gladly put a bullet between ya eyes".

A different man wrote: "How do you feel that majority of Australia wants to beat the selfishness outta ya? Pig head chauvinistic womanizer."

Responding to the abuse, Debono wrote that he would be "breaking a contract" to speak about the show but urged the abusers not to "worship the idiot box".

"I feel like the majority of Australia must be an uneducated bunch to take a reality TV shows word as gospel," he wrote.

"I'm not saying the show was fake in anyway shape or form I'm just saying in life in general not the show, not everything is as it seems and we should practice free thought rather then choke down what we're force fed.

"There was a lot of motivation in the air so to speak and it's the last thing I'd be caught watching."

He added that he didn't want "fame or fortune" and wouldn't be making a return to reality TV.

"I think this little experience was traumatic enough," he wrote.

"It just seemed fun and like a wild ride, it was, but people are so invested in something so silly.

"I do my part to keep the masses distracted, it helps them self-loathe less if they have someone to feel more superior than. Not all hero's wear capes. I'll be the bad guy."

