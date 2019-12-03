Bride roasts own wedding after split

A bride has slammed her own wedding day after she was married by a celebrant wearing a miniskirt and a low-cut top.

The bride shared a snap shaming the outfit her celebrant wore as she believed it was wildly inappropriate.

She explained her partner had asked her best friend to marry them, but they requested she wear something "conservative" for the ceremony.

Instead, she turned up in strappy high heels, a tight miniskirt and a cleavage-baring top.

The bride - who revealed she later split up with her wife - shared a snap from their big day to a Facebook group.

A bride has brutally roasted her own wedding after breaking up with her partner, calling the celebrant’s outfit inappropriate. Picture: Facebook

She said: "Shaming my own wedding (didn't last anyways).

"My ex-wife asked her best friend to officiate and THIS is what she decided to wear.

"You can't see because of the paper, but along with the mini skirt, she had a shirt with a plunging neckline with her cleavage on full display.

"We specifically asked her to wear something conservative and this is what she went with."

Her post has racked up hundreds of comments, with people claiming the officiant's skirt was so short you could see "what she had for breakfast".

Other users were also horrified by the celebrant’s choice in skin-tight outfit. Picture: Facebook

One person commented: "Pretty sure my labia are longer than that skirt."

Another said: "That is a horrible choice for the officiant of a wedding. I mean when the 'pastors' in Vegas are wearing more than you … ugh."

A third wrote: "When you gotta officiate a wedding at 5 but gotta be to the club at 6."

Another commented: "She looks like she's trying to convince one of y'all to choose her instead."

This person said: "I would be so pi**ed off if I was you."

Someone else wrote: "Some people get married by Elvis and this couple got married by a street walker."

OTHER QUESTIONABLE OUTFITS

It's not the first time a wedding guest has been shamed over their outfit.

Last month, a guest who reviewed the gown she wore to a wedding went viral when someone shared her feedback on the figure-hugging silk, white gown on Reddit's Wedding Shaming thread.

The unsuspecting guest left a review of the dress on Shein, an online clothing store, sharing a photo of herself in the full-length dress posing beside an elaborate flower wall.

"Perfect size, I like it so much and I wore this to a wedding and everybody kept looking at me. So sexy and simple," she wrote.

But her bridal looking dress was slammed by horrified commenters who branded the dress "tacky".

This photo of a wedding guest quickly went viral because of its similarity to a wedding gown. Picture: Reddit

"Of course they were looking at you love, you're literally wearing a wedding dress to someone's wedding!" one said.

"Oh my. That's tacky af," another user wrote.

"Of course people are staring. They don't know who TF you are!"

In October, a furious bride publicly shamed her own cousin after she wore a skin-tight bodycon dress to her wedding.

Taking to Facebook, the anonymous newlywed shared the photo and begged someone to edit the outfit to make it look "smoother" and "cover up her boobs".

The offending cousin, standing on the far left, is dressed in a skin-tight olive green tank dress with a scoop neckline and a miniskirt hemline.

Another wedding guest (left) was shamed by the bride for turning up in a skin-tight green bodycon. Picture: Facebook

Captioning the photo, the bride wrote: "Can anyone edit my cousin's dress on the left to cover up her boobs, make her dress longer and her stomach smoother.

"I will donate $3 to my favourite edit. I have permission to edit. Thanks."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission