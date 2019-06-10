Bride’s incredible $700 wedding

Rosie and Aaron have since had their first child together. Picture: Facebook/RosieScott

Rosie and Aaron have since had their first child together. Picture: Facebook/RosieScott

A thrifty woman has shared how she planned her entire wedding on a shoestring budget of $730 by making everything herself.

Rosie Scott, 29, from London, said keeping her wedding costs down was a "bit of a challenge" but she did so by making her wedding cake herself and sewing her own dress for the big day.

Rosie Scott spent just $700 on her entire wedding just by getting crafty.

With the average wedding in the UK now costing about $55,000, Rosie was inspired to get creative after both she and her now husband Aaron Piper found themselves short on cash.

At the time of their nuptials, the couple were postgraduate students so money was tight.

Rosie, a craft blogger, took inspiration from Pinterest and Instagram to help create the affordable wedding of her dreams.

To keep costs low, she booked her local village hall, which cost $180 for the day, and decorated it with handmade paper flowers in jam jars and paper pompoms on the walls.

Rosie even designed and made her own invitations for her wedding, using pressed flower paper tied up with a string and a button.

Rosie made her own wedding cake and sewed her wedding dress.

Rosie had just started a craft blog at the time and said she was "really inspired by lots of other crafters and online tutorials that I'd seen".

So rather than forking out thousands of dollars on an elaborate wedding gown, she decided to make herself a skirt with fabric Aaron had bought her.

She also made him a matching floral tie.

Using a 70 per cent staff discount at the Monsoon clothing store where she worked, Rosie also bought a dress for the reception.

"It wasn't a wedding dress but was white with a floral print so semi-bridal," she said.

Rosie made paper flowers to decorate the hall she hired.

While most couples can spend up to $1000 on average for a wedding cake, Rosie watched tutorials on YouTube instead and created her very own three-tiered cake for just $70.

"I asked my sister (to help) because she's great at baking, but she'd never made a multi-tiered cake, so we watched tutorial videos together to work out how to do it," she said.

"We decided to just put colourful roses around the base of each tier - they hid any imperfections and were also a super simple way to make a big visual impact.

"The roses were made just with icing and food colouring then each petal was pressed out with a finger and thumb.

According to Rosie, the cake required "nothing fancy at all" but was a huge hit with her guests.

"Everyone loved how colourful and pretty the cake was and they couldn't believe my sister had made it herself," she said.

Rosie and her sister made her wedding cake from scratch for just $70.

Rosie, who recently had her first child, said the best way to keep wedding costs down was by finding a non-traditional wedding venue that isn't advertised specifically for nuptials.

Sending invitations electronically also cuts costs down as does asking guests to contribute playlists instead of hiring a DJ.

"If anyone's going (away) before the wedding, ask them to stock up on some cheap booze for you," she said.

"My parents found us bottles of $2.30 sparkling wine (while on holiday in France) that actually tasted great."

Rosie and Aaron have since had their first child together. Picture: Facebook/RosieScott

Rosie also suggested scouring charity shops for crockery and decorations.

"We used loads of old tea sets which we found in local charity shops for hardly any money," Rosie said.

But her main advice for couples planning a wedding is to not get stressed over small details.

"The little things all add up to loads of money, and people won't even notice them," she said.

"Just focus on the main things and on enjoying your day."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission