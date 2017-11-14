'Bridge Bandits' put in hard yards on the bike

RIDE FOR A CAUSE: Workers on the $260 million ne Grafton bridge raised more than $10,000 to fight kids' cancer as part of this year's Great Cycle Challenge.

WORKERS on the new Grafton Bridge jumped on the bike throughout October to help raise funds to fight kids' cancer.

The "Bridge Bandits” endured ripped pants, flat tyres, lost chains and plover attacks to raise more than $10,000 as part of this year's Great Cycle Challenge.

The charity fundraising ride has helped win the enthusiastic praise of Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

"The team rode more than 6700 kilometres during the month of October and raised $10,100 for the good cause,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"Most Australians have or will be touched by cancer at some stage in their lives, which is why nearly 40 staff members decided to get involved in the challenge.

"A month in the life of participants looked like this - pour concrete for the additional crossing of the Clarence River, drive some bridge piles, ride and raise money.”

The project team were among more than 31,000 riders from across Australia to take part in this year's challenge and the team raised the seventh highest amount of money.

Mr Gulaptis said despite the time taken by the Bridge Bandits to pedal for a good cause, work on the $240 million NSW Government- funded bridge is on track.

Nationally, this year's challenge raised $8,969,212 for the Children's Medical Research Institute.

More information on the Grafton bridge project is available at rms.nsw.gov.au.