Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Health

Bridge chaos as semi carrying toilet paper catches fire

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
5th Mar 2020 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying toilet paper has erupted into flames on the Gateway Motorway, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes of the Gateway Bridge.

The incident happened on the bridge at Murrarie about 10pm when the semi-trailer burst in to flames, in an incident believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.

The driver managed to get himself out of the truck and was not injured.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area, with major delays expected as crews attempt to unload the truck - which was believed to also be carrying wood - and clear the area.

Excavators and forklifts were at the scene, with a source saying the cabin of the truck had melted onto the road and that surface repairs would need to be done before the road could reopen.

Late on Wednesday night, trucks were stretched back to Lytton Rd with vehicles to biig to turn around simply being told to wait.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal why Clarence drivers are dying on our roads

        premium_icon Police reveal why Clarence drivers are dying on our roads

        News Drivers don’t seem to be heeding the warnings when driving on our roads, and it’s costing them big

        WATCH: Amazing view as new roundabout takes shape

        premium_icon WATCH: Amazing view as new roundabout takes shape

        News Roundabout might look a mess from the ground, but from up top you can see it coming...

        Teen in serious condition after crash

        premium_icon Teen in serious condition after crash

        News Emergency services responded to the incident

        Reinforcements hit the firegrounds

        premium_icon Reinforcements hit the firegrounds

        News Law change benefits backpackers and bushfire victims alike