The McFarlane Bridge at Maclean closed between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday, may 22 for maintenance work. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
News

Bridge closed for second time this month

20th May 2018 12:30 PM

McFARLANE Bridge at Maclean will be closed to traffic between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday, May 22.

This is the second closure this month for pier strengthening work to be carried out.

A further closure may be required on Tuesday, May 29 but Roads and Maritime Services will keep the community informed.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

