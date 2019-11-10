Bridge collapses from fire damage, roads still closed

A bridge around 18km along Kangaroo Creek Road severely damaged by fire as they centre gave way.

RESIDENTS in the Kangaroo Creek area may have trouble getting in and out of their properties as a bridge on the road collapsed after being damaged by fires in the area.

The image of the bridge, 18km down Kangaroo Creek Road has been shared widely on social media.

Grafton real estate agent Adam Crawley took the photo on Saturday while going to check on a friend's place who is currently in India .

"I wasn't out there last night (Friday) and I'm glad I wasn't it looks pretty hairy,” he said.

"(There's) no burnt houses that I saw but everything else is burned. All the way up to people's sheds, water tanks and cars.”

The road to Nymboida is closed at the Kangaroo Creek road turnoff, and authorities are urging any non-essential travel to be postponed to alleviate congestion in fire hotspots.

Around the state, there are numerous road closures due to the fire, including several within the Clarence Valley.

As of last night this was the current list of closures:

Nymboida to Coutts Crossing - Armidale Road is closed.

Upper Fine Flower - Clarence Way is closed between Carnham Road and Baryugil.

The Gwydir Highway also remains closed between Bald Nob (east of Glen Innes) and Eatonsville (west of Grafton)

The Oxley Highway has reopened in both directions at Thrumster near Port Macquarie after being closed due to a bushfire.

The highway was closed between John Oxley Drive and Wrights Road, but is now open under a reduced speed limit of 60km/h.

Another section of the Oxley Highway remains closed between Walcha and Bago.

Motorists are still advised to delay all non-essential travel in bushfire-affected areas, with many roads still closed.

The Pacific Highway remains closed between Nabiac and Cundletown.

. Motorists in light vehicles who need to travel can use Wallanbah Road and Avalon Road to Krambach, The Bucketts Way to Burrell Creek, Gloucester Road to Wingham, and then Wingham Road through Taree to return to the highway at Cundletown.

. Heavy vehicles are being parked at Nabiac or can use the New England Highway, Kamilaroi HIghway and Newell Highway instead.

. The Bucketts Way remains closed between Burrell Creek and Tinonee

. Motorists can use the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way instead. These routes are not suitable for B-doubles.

Other road closures still in place due to the bushfires include:

Failford - The Lakes Way is closed between the Pacific Highway and Failford Road.

Purfleet to Old Bar - Old Bar Road is closed between the Pacific Highway and Saltwater Road. Saltwater Road is also closed between Old Bar Road and Wallabi Point.

Crowdy Head to Harrington - Crowdy Head Road is closed.

Bulahdelah to Gloucester - Markwell/Upper Myall/Waukivory Road is closed.

Deep Creek to west of Lower Creek - Kempsey Road is closed

Tingha to Guyra - Guyra Road is closed.

Motorists who need to travel in bushfire affected areas should be prepared for conditions to change quickly, and follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.