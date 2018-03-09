Menu
Motorists should take notice of signs warning of flooding near the McPhersons Crossing bridge throughout today.
BRIDGE FLOODED: School bus services to area cancelled

Tim Howard
by
9th Mar 2018 8:47 AM

THE McPhersons Crossing bridge between Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing has been closed due to flooding.

School bus services using the bridge have been cancelled. The area south of Coutts Crossing has been most affected.

The Clarence Nambucca SES said the Clarence Valley Council has erected signs notifying motorists of the dangers of flooding.

An SES spokeswoman said warned motorists to heed the signs even if the road seemed dry.

She said the flooding has been caused by heaving rain around Dorrigo which is flowing down the Orara River.

She said creek could rise and fall several times during the day, so the council signs would be left in place until the situation clears.

  9th Mar 2018 10:40 AM

