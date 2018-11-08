Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis looks over bridge project
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis looks over bridge project
News

Bridge girders arrive at Grafton

Adam Hourigan
by
8th Nov 2018 7:46 AM

THE Grafton bridge project is one step closer to completion with seven new girders being delivered this week to the construction site on the Clarence River

"While the bridge isn't going up as quickly as the one downstream at Harwood, it is still on track to be completed next year, weather permitting,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The girders were pre-cast in Newcastle and will travel to the site on the southern side of the river from the Pacific Highway, via the intersection of Iolanthe and Spring streets.

Each girder is 30 metres long and 2.3 metres wide, with five already delivered to the site and two more expected in coming days,” he said

Mr Gulaptis said the community will soon be able to see major progress on the new bridge project when the main superstructure segments connecting the bridge piers are moved into place.

"From later this month, these concrete segments will join the bridge together in a process called cantilevering.

"This stage of the $240 million NSW Government-funded project will progressively work from the southern side of the river to the north, with up to two segments lifted into place in one day when full production is in place,” he said.

Mr Gulaptis said work to build the three northern piers is still underway for the new bridge and this is expected to be completed by early next year.

For more information on this project visit: www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-nsw/grafton-clarence-river-crossing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Affordable housing a hotbed issue for Clarence

    Affordable housing a hotbed issue for Clarence

    Politics Rising rental costs due to infrastructure developments attracting people to the region has squeezed low income earners out of their homes.

    Man praised for attempting to save life of elderly driver

    premium_icon Man praised for attempting to save life of elderly driver

    News NSW Police commend Grafton man's courageous efforts.

    It's time to vaccinate

    premium_icon It's time to vaccinate

    Pets & Animals Confirmed cases of parvovirus as Clarence Valley heats up

    SLOW DOWN: Time to enjoy the local life

    SLOW DOWN: Time to enjoy the local life

    Lifestyle Campaign to share the good vibes

    • 8th Nov 2018 7:29 AM

    Local Partners