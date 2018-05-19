Bridge builders bring engineering marvel to town

QUIET ACHIEVER: Dakar rally driver and owner of Jaton racing, Ariel Jaton, with the electric rally car his company built with Acciona, partner in the Harwood crossing project. The car is touring Australia before taking on the Finke rally in central Australia.

ONE is a precision piece of engineering - three years in development and designed to move drivers down the road more efficiently.

The other is the new Harwood bridge crossing.

The two met today as the Acciona Eco Car stopped in at the new Harwood bridge yesterday as part of its nationwide tour to the Finke Rally in central Australia.

The Acciona company, which built the car with rally driver and motorsport owner Ariel Jotan, is a partner in the crossing project.

And while the bridge is a marvel of modern engineering, the visiting car also has impressive credentials.

"This is the only 100 per cent eco-powered rally vehicle in the world, and it's the first time it will run in the Finke rally," Acciona marketing manager Emma Reiners said.

"It's running in a demonstration category, and the aim is just to finish it," Ms Reiners said.

"This car is the first ever eco-car to finish the Dakar rally, which took three years to do."

Ms Reiners said there were challenges at every turn to creating an eco-car that could handle the rally conditions, the least of which was its range.

"It gets about 280km on flat road, so obviously a bit less than that in rally conditions," she said.

"Some of the stages themselves are longer than the reach, and sometimes the car would need to be charged two or three times per stage with a 6x6 assistance truck.

"The car was also completely disassembled every night, washed and blown out to clear it up for the next day."

Mr Jaton would not drive the car in Australia, but had completed 14 Dakar rallies, and Ms Reiners said his mechanical experience was key.

"It's most important to have one mechanic inside the car, because in Dakar out there, sometimes you have to improvise," she said.

As for the cost in developing the car, Ms Reiners said it was a question best left unanswered.

"Money can't buy this," she laughed.