South Grafton Progress Association secretary Robert Cook models one of the 2019 commemorative medallions minted for the new bridge crossing. Sales of the medallions have raised more than $30,000 for charity, with around 300 medals remaining.
Bridge medals windfall for charities

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
MINTING commemorative medals for the opening of the new Grafton bridge has been a $30,000 windfall for local charities.

The South Grafton Progress Association came up with the idea to make the medals and sell them in the lead up to the bridge opening.

Association secretary Robert Cook said the medals sold really quickly.

“We had 2019 made – and the number was no accident – and as of the Sunday of the bridge opening we had about 300 left,” he said.

“That gave us $30,000 to donate to the charities we chose.”

Mr Cook said the medals were particularly popular with grand parents who bought them to give as presents to their grand children.

“The big thing they talked about was giving the young ones a gift to remember the bridge opening and to pass on to their children when they became parents,” he said.

He said he knew of medallions going around Australia as well as a number of them ending up in London.

While he was impressed with the new bridge’s appearance, he said it made the old bridge look a bit rundown.

“The railways and the RMS need to get together and do some renovations on the old bridge,” he said.

“A new coat of paint might help it look like it’s not about to fall into the river.”

