First look at drive over new Harwood bridge
News

BRIDGE OPEN: Your first drive over new Harwood bridge

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Dec 2019 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
THE NEW Harwood bridge crossing opened to traffic late last night, and after three years of watching it reach for the sky, the time has come to take a drive.

The bridge received its first cars at 9.35pm last night, and since then thousands of cars have made the crossing.

The first vehicles travel across the new Harwood bridge. Photo: Simon Hughes
The first vehicles travel across the new Harwood bridge. Photo: Simon Hughes

The Daily Examiner took a test drive this morning, and while the smoke from bushfires in the area means there's not the amazing visibility there will be on a clear day, it is still a surreal feeling to drive level to the towers of the old bridge as you crest the rise.

Take a look at our birds eye footage above.

clarence development harwood bridge
Grafton Daily Examiner

