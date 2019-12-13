BRIDGE OPENING: Grafton drivers spoiled for choice

Traffic flows on and off the new Grafton Bridge.

IT MAY have taken decades, but yesterday Grafton drivers were finally able to cross the Clarence river without using the famed bendy bridge.

The new Grafton bridge was officially opened to traffic at midday yesterday and was marked with a small ceremony before waiting drivers competed to see who could be the first member of the public to drive across the bridge.

Before the opening, a positively beaming Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis spoke of how important the bridge would be to Grafton and represented community ready for the future.

“I feel elated that something the community has been fighting decades for is now a reality,” he said.

“The days of people sitting in traffic waiting to cross the river will be a thing of the past from today.”

Mr Gulaptis singled out members of the original Grafton Bridge Committee Ron Bell, Des Harvey, Heather Roland, Doug Clark and the late Spiro Notaras for never giving up the fight and keeping the politicians honest.

“They were leading the charge and kept this project in the forefront of the politicians minds and that is where it had to be in order for us to be motivated into doing something.”

In his speech to small crowd Mr Harvey said the community support was the real catalyst for getting the project off the ground despite a false start during the Bob Carr era.

He then took some pleasure in reading from a 2011 copy of The Daily Examiner which quoted the then leader of the NSW National Party who announced there would be “visible evidence of work” on a second crossing if elected that March.

“That was pretty much the second start, and we did see some activity in the four years,” he said.

“As far as the Chamber (of Commerce) is concerned it was probably the biggest project it had been involved in.”

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said he saw it as the beginning of some “fantastic things” for the Clarence and thanked Mr Harvey and Mr Bell for the work they had put in.

“Congratulations to Des and his team from the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, without their persistence to keep knocking on the MP’s door, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

“What a historic day for us all.”