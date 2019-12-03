BRIDGE OPENING: Pedal to the medal

Ian Roberts of the South Grafton Progress Association with the newly minted medal commemorating the opening of the new Grafton Bridge.

AS THE opening of the new Grafton bridge fast approaches some lucky residents will have a chance to take home a special memento.

The South Grafton Progress Association have officially unveiled their newly minted medals which will go on sale around Grafton shortly.

SGPA vice-president Ian Roberts said he had already been inundated with requests for the medal which commemorates the opening of second crossing and recognises the first.

“There are people ringing me at home asking for them.”

Mr Roberts said he was pleased with the way the medal had turned out and “the detail was a lot better than I expected.”

“They are great and we have had a lot of favourable comments,” he said.

The medals would also come with a special card with a little information about each of the bridges and their place in Grafton history.

He anticipated selling the medals at South Services Club, shopping world and at the bridge walk on Sunday – “if we have’t sold them all.”