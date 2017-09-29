Bridge painting donated

THE old Sportsmans Creek bridge may be going, but its image will live on.

As part of the Grafton Regional Gallery's First Year Bridge project, Woodford Island local artist Stacey Conridge donated an oil painting of the Sportsmans Creek Bridge to the Lawrence Museum.

"Researching the history and painting the bridge was a very enjoyable process, I feel I know every bolt now,” Stacey said.

"It is a much loved bridge, and I believe that the Lawrence Museum is the rightful place for the painting, for the Lawrence Community.”

The Sportsmans Creek Bridge painting is one of a pair that Stacey painted, the other being the Tabulam Bridge, which is now hanging in the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Members of the Lawrence Historical Society were thrilled to receive the painting.

The Lawrence Museum and Roads and Maritime Services are currently working on a display of the Sportsmans Creek Bridge and its history.