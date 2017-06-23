22°
Bridge to Bridge full steam ahead despite coronial inquest

Matthew Elkerton
| 23rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
FLYING IN: Preparations for the Grafton Bridge to Bridge is well underway for Big River Ski Club.
FLYING IN: Preparations for the Grafton Bridge to Bridge is well underway for Big River Ski Club. Leigh jensen

SKI RACING: While it remains uncertain how much impact a recent coronial inquiry will have on the Grafton Bridge to Bridge Ski Race this year, organiser Mark Stephenson said it was "full steam ahead” for preparations for the annual event.

A coroner has recommended speed restrictions be considered for future water ski races, as well as a series of changes to improve competitor safety in future.

The findings came after a coronial inquest into the death of Victorian father-of-four Ian Baker was completed in Sydney on Monday.

Baker died during the 2014 Hawkesbury Bridge to Bridge ski race after the boat in which he was an observer lost control and flipped. It had been travelling at 187kph before the crash.

Baker's death was labelled as a "tragic outcome of an accident” by New South Wales deputy state coroner Teresa O'Sullivan when she handed down her findings this week.

O'Sullivan said speed did contribute to the Baker's death, but also accepted the boat may have hit some debris in the water.

"The boat could not have become hydrodynamically unstable, whether as a result of speed alone or by impact with an object, unless it was travelling at an excessive speed,” the findings said.

"Further, as the pathologist has stated, the multiple injuries sustained by Ian Baker are consistent with blunt force trauma sustained in a high-speed boating collision.”

While preparations have begun for this year's October long weekend event on the Clarence River, Stephenson admitted the Big River Ski Club was paying attention to the inquiry especially after the tragic death of Gold Coast water-skier Jed Coey in 2015.

Coey, 27, was competing in the Grafton Bridge to Bridge behind the superclass boat Top Gun when his ski lodged in a wake on the Clarence's surface at more than 200kmh.

While Stephenson admitted he could not comment on the findings of the inquiry, he said the club had been in contact with governing body Ski Racing Australia about the findings.

"It is something that we are definitely keeping an eye on and letting the specialists handle it,” Stephenson said.

"I can't comment because I don't know the ins and outs of the full recommendations.”

A statement released by Ski Racing Australia extended condolences to the Baker family and said implementing the findings was an ongoing process.

"The Coroner highlighted four recommendations to SRA in relation to competitor safety at future ski racing events,” the statement read. "We have reviewed these recommendations and will, as requested by the court, give full consideration to their implementation.

"Safety of competitors in ski racing events remains our priority. According, the SRA Safety Committee and Board will review and consider the contents of this inquest, including the recommendations, in its entirety. This review, consideration and analysis will remain ongoing.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bridge to bridge ski classic grafton bridge to bridge ski racing water skiiing watersports

