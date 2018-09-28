BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: Top field set to rev engines on river

Superclass Stinga with driver Greg Houston, observer Justin Pick, and skiers Ray Ball and Ben Gulley cross the finish line after competing in the 43rd annual Grafton Bridge To Bridge Ski Classic on the Clarence River at Grafton on Sunday 2nd, October, 2016.

Superclass Stinga with driver Greg Houston, observer Justin Pick, and skiers Ray Ball and Ben Gulley cross the finish line after competing in the 43rd annual Grafton Bridge To Bridge Ski Classic on the Clarence River at Grafton on Sunday 2nd, October, 2016. Debrah Novak

BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: The Big River Ski Club is gearing up for a high-octane weekend on the water with the annual Classic Concrete Pumping Grafton Bridge to Bridge taking over the Clarence on Saturday and Sunday.

While the main event ski race from Grafton to Harwood and back won't be held until Sunday morning, the extra activities on Saturday's program have helped to drum up more numbers, according to event organiser Mark Stephenson.

For the first time this year, the event will include a 30km social challenge as well as an invitational shootout on the Saturday program.

The club also ran a promotion to bring skiers back to the event, with free entry into the event open to competitors who had not been to the Bridge to Bridge for more than five years.

"It has helped the entry numbers go up slightly on last year's event,” Stephenson said.

"In terms of a local standpoint, I think this is the biggest contingent of local competitors we have ever had.”

Overall honours for the event are wide open this year after reigning champion Merc Force retired at the end of last year's ski season.

It has opened the door for four-time champ Superman to return to the podium, but first timer Arkham Asylum will be aiming to keep them at bay.

"The Akrham Asylum boys are coming off a great win at the Hawkesbury 120 just over a fortnight ago and they will be keen to keep up the momentum going into this event,” Stephenson said.

The Bridge to Bridge will also team with Grafton Speedway to bring a weekend of high thrills and spills to the Valley.