Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schapelle Corby crosses the finish line after participating in the Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane Fun Run Race, Brisbane, Sunday, August 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Schapelle Corby crosses the finish line after participating in the Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane Fun Run Race, Brisbane, Sunday, August 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
News

Why Schapelle Corby was on the run in Brisbane

by Michael Wray
26th Aug 2018 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONVICTED drug smuggler Schapelle Corby made a rare appearance at a public event this morning as she "doggie jogged" her way around the 10km Bridge to Brisbane course.

Packed in with thousands of other participants, Corby was entered in the walker's category and clocked a time of 1 hour 47 minutes, crossing the finish line at 8.55am.

Tackling the course with a friend, Corby did not seem deterred by the constant rain and drizzle falling on the runners and broke into a slow jog to cross the finish line.

Schapelle Corby competed in the Bridge to Brisbane to raise funds for suicide prevention. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
Schapelle Corby competed in the Bridge to Brisbane to raise funds for suicide prevention. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh


She told The Courier-Mail she was glad she'd taken part and was proud of raising more than $1000 for charity Suicide Prevention Australia.

Corby had foreshadowed her participation at the start of August to her 183,000 Instagram followers.

She kept them up to date with her efforts today, sharing some videos as she passed checkpoints along the route.

Schapelle Corby kept her Instagram followers up to date throughout the race. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Schapelle Corby kept her Instagram followers up to date throughout the race. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt


One video taken just after she finished showed her passing through a free feeding zone for participants where they add access to mountains of apples and bananas.

Corby, though, wanted a mandarin and was rebuffed when she asked a fruit attendant for her favoured pick-me-up.

She labelled her video of the incident: "want a madarine (sic)".

In her next post, she posed in front of a banner with the words "I finished" visible behind her.

bridge to brisbane schapelle corby

Top Stories

    Comets down Sea Eagles 30-14 in grand final

    Comets down Sea Eagles 30-14 in grand final

    News All the action from the Group 2 First Grade Rugby League grand final.

    Macksville juniors claim a premiership

    Macksville juniors claim a premiership

    Sport Macksville Sea Eagles win the Group 2 Rugby League Premiership.

    Overcoming adversity with The Black Tie Ball

    premium_icon Overcoming adversity with The Black Tie Ball

    News GALLERY: See who was at the Black Tie Ball

    Hogan home to a different kind of racquet in Wooli

    Hogan home to a different kind of racquet in Wooli

    Politics Page MP puts Canberra drama behind at tennis club upgrade opening

    Local Partners