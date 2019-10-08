'BRIDGE TO NOWHERE': Iconic race change divides Clarence

Drone footage from the 2019 Bridge to Bridge at Grafton.

Drone footage from the 2019 Bridge to Bridge at Grafton. Contributed

THE Lower Clarence is fuming after what it claims is a "Grafton-centric” decision to remove its involvement from an iconic race on the river.

Grafton Bridge to Bridge organisers confirmed less than a fortnight ago the usual route for the annual ski race between the Grafton Bridge and Harwood Bridge would see it now turn around at Brushgrove.

Organiser Mark Stephenson said last week the change was made due to the "small committee” and work involved in ending the race at Harwood.

Lower Clarence publican Mike Smith said the decision to change the format reinforced the division between upper and lower Clarence and has permanently damaged the event.

"It's not the Bridge to Bridge any more, it's the bridge to nowhere,” he said.

Mr Smith said the Harwood Hotel held a bacon and egg burger breakfast on the riverbank where up to 150 people would come to watch the boats make the turn for the leg back to Grafton.

"It didn't overly affect business,” he said.

"But it did have a big impact on punters down here who had come specifically to watch the race.

"We had people coming here from out of the area because they hadn't been told the race organisers had changed the format.”

Mr Smith said websites like Tourism NSW, Destination NSW and My Clarence Valley were all advertising the race going from Grafton Bridge to Harwood Bridge and return as late as Saturday.

He said about a month out from the event, he had met race organisers to discuss cross collaboration and marketing on social media.

He said the decision had been made and a press release would be out soon.

"A week later we had still not seen any release.”

Mr Smith said there were organisations, like the SES and Maclean Chamber of Commerce, which would have volunteers to help race organisers set up the lower river end of the course.

"It's not a good feeling to be ignored and dropped from the event, without anyone telling us,” he said.

"It seems another Grafton-centric decision, which just keeps the divide going between Grafton and Lower River.”

Mr Smith said there were spectator issues with the new race format.

"The lower river from Ulmarra down to Maclean has plenty of places people can come and sit and watch the boats go past,” he said.

"But The section of the course between Ulmarra and Brushgrove is mainly private land, which people can't access.”

Mr Smith said he was considering holding his own bridge to bridge race between the new and old bridges at Harwood, using radio controlled boats.

"We would race in and out between the pylons of the bridges, sort of like the Australia Day lawn mower races,” he said.

"It would be great fun and would show off the river down here. It was beautiful, like glass, this morning.

Maclean Chamber of Commerce vice president Peter Gordon said the community "was caught on the back foot” when the news surfaced.

He said the Chamber would have helped combat the lack of people power.

"They didn't get the information out and ask for help,” he said.

"The people of Maclean would certainly help and at the other end, Harwood, there is people that would help too.”

"It's an event in the year you can't afford to lose.”

"We can advertise it for them.

"It's part of bringing people to the town, to the Clarence Valley. Everybody has to work hand in hand.”

The race on the Labor Day long weekend, is a major tourist drawcard for riverside towns as punters pull up a chair to enjoy one of Australia's best known ski races.

"People go into town, they go to the coffee shops, the supermarkets,” Mr Gordon said.

Mr Gordon said next year the Chamber would relish the opportunity to help bring the race back to the lower Clarence.

The Daily Examiner attempted to contact the race organiser but received no response.