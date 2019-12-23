Bridge user says jury out on congestions busting aspects

Matriarch of four generations the Gillett family Beryl Gillett crossed the first Grafton bridge in 1932. Family members Wayne Watson, Kristy Watson, Mia Watson, 4, son Tony Gillett, Cooper Watson and Sophie Watson joined her on Sunday to cross the new bridge.

THE new Grafton bridge exercises a fascination for South Grafton second hand goods dealer Tony Gillett, but it won’t be a structure he uses an awful lot.

The self-confessed “bridge man” finds himself attracted to bridges of all types, even making sure he made an early crossing of the recently completed Harwood bridge.

But he said his regular trips between his Styleline Antiques and Collectable Secondhand Warehouse in South Grafton and Grafton would more often occur across the old bridge.

He said the best thing for him about the new bridge would be the absence of the school buses many heavy vehicles from the traffic flow.

“Actually we won’t get a really good idea if the traffic congestion if fixed until next year because the school holidays mean a lot of buses are not using it,” he said.

Mr Gillett took advantage of the bridge walk on December 8 to give his mother, 91-year-old Beryl a good look at the new bridge.

She was keen to cross the bridge after walking across the first Grafton bridge in 1932 as a four-year-old.

“I was going to St Mary’s school and it was very exciting,” she said. “Everyone was talking about the bridge what it would be like up on it.”

Unfortunately Mrs Gillett said the excitement of the build up was all she could remember.

“I can’t really remember much of the day,” she said.

But she enjoyed crossing the new bridge with four generations of her family accompanying her.

“It’s really impressive to see,” she said. “We’ve certainly been talking about getting a second bridge for a long time.”