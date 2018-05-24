Bridge work suspect in dirty water case this morning

Grafton's Heart & Soul cafe has noticed water not coming through its filter system is discoloured.

A GRAFTON cafe says its water quality this morning has been affected by work on the Grafton bridge.

One of the owners of Heart and Soul in Prince St Grafton, Marcel Konig, said staff had noticed the water used for washing was unusually discoloured.

"Our coffee machines are filtered and all the water we use for drinking and cooking is filtered because we know Grafton water is not good,” he said.

"Council staff have been there twice this morning to test the water.

"They've told us the council blocked off a pipe yesterday because of work on the bridge.

"Each time they've said it's going to get better, but so far it's not.

"Apparently they're flushing the pipes to clean them out, but they're still experiencing problems.”

Mr Konig said staff had sent him photos showing the difference in water quality between the business's filtered water and water coming directly from the taps.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesman said water had been re-directed when a main was turned off, which had picked up sediment.

He said the mains were being flushed this morning and the water quality should return to normal soon.

He confirmed work on the Grafton Bridge was the reason for the main being shut off and water being re-directed.