Bridge work this Sunday night

Workers work deep into the night repairing a section of the Grafton bridge that was damaged after a truck ran into it on Wednesday afternoon.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

NIGHT work will be carried out on Grafton Bridge this Sunday from 8pm to 1am.

Work will involve repairing concrete barriers and pavement to improve safety for motorists.

Clarence Street will be closed to motorists turning onto the bridge travelling south while work is carried out.

Traffic will also be reduced to one lane, with alternate traffic flow across the bridge. Speed restrictions will be in place for the safety of workers, motorists and other road users.

Road users are asked to follow the direction of traffic controllers, keep to reduced speed limits and follow traffic signs.

MOTORISTS are also advised maintenance works will be carried out on the Pacific Highway near Maclean between 6pm and 6am on Tuesday.

Work will be carried out on the highway between Cameron Street at Ferry Park and the Jubilee Street overpass.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of motorists and workers.