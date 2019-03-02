Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Workers work deep into the night repairing a section of the Grafton bridge that was damaged after a truck ran into it on Wednesday afternoon.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Workers work deep into the night repairing a section of the Grafton bridge that was damaged after a truck ran into it on Wednesday afternoon.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan
News

Bridge work this Sunday night

2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NIGHT work will be carried out on Grafton Bridge this Sunday from 8pm to 1am.

Work will involve repairing concrete barriers and pavement to improve safety for motorists.

Clarence Street will be closed to motorists turning onto the bridge travelling south while work is carried out.

Traffic will also be reduced to one lane, with alternate traffic flow across the bridge. Speed restrictions will be in place for the safety of workers, motorists and other road users.

Road users are asked to follow the direction of traffic controllers, keep to reduced speed limits and follow traffic signs.

MOTORISTS are also advised maintenance works will be carried out on the Pacific Highway near Maclean between 6pm and 6am on Tuesday.

Work will be carried out on the highway between Cameron Street at Ferry Park and the Jubilee Street overpass.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of motorists and workers.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    Crime Charges include dangerous driving occasioning death for Newton Boyd crash that killed one of four men on board

    10 Clarence cafes not to miss

    premium_icon 10 Clarence cafes not to miss

    Opinion Hotspots as voted by community

    • 2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    premium_icon Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    Environment A recycling centre that handled up to 22,000 units has closed.

    • 2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    What was the substance washed up on our shore?

    premium_icon What was the substance washed up on our shore?

    Environment NPWS reveals substance that appeared this week on beaches

    • 2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM