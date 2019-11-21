Menu
Traffic flow will be disrupted in this section of Villiers St, Grafton, early next week.
Bridge work to restrict traffic flows in already busy street

Tim Howard
21st Nov 2019 11:35 AM
ONE of Grafton’s major peak hour traffic bottlenecks will be further restricted next week for work on the new Grafton Bridge project.

The RMS has advised motorists traffic conditions would change next week in Villiers Street, between Fitzroy and Pound streets.

To minimise impacts to traffic, work to place asphalt and line marking on this section of Villiers St will be carried out between 6pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday, weather permitting.

If the work needs to be postponed it will be carried out the following night.

The RMS said traffic would be restricted to one lane in either direction at the site during working hours with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

