Bridges project pays tribute to Grafton's crossing

12th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
Curt EDWARDS - Bascule 2016
Curt EDWARDS - Bascule 2016

Artist: Curt EDWARDS

Title: Bascule 2016

Details: Oil on board, 60 x 121cm, Acquisition of the Grafton Regional Gallery

THIS intimate landscape is one of a suite of three paintings by Curt to capture views of the Grafton Bridge before the new bridge is built. Bascule tells a few of the stories of the Clarence, contrasting the quiet grazing of a Friesian cow with the busy industry, past and present, of the bridge.

A Friesian cow is grazing in summer paddock in the foreground framed by Jacaranda trees on each side. A timber jinker has just passed the bascule travelling south on its way to the forest to load up. The bascule comes from a time when river traffic was a major form of transport, replaced by the trucks and rail the bridge now carries.

Curt Edwards was commissioned for The Bridges: The First Year, an exhibition on display at the Grafton Regional Gallery. The gallery acquired an earlier painting by the artist of the Grafton Bridge from annual exhibition of the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association in 2015.

The Bridges is an ongoing project of the gallery in partnership with Roads & Maritime Services and made possible by the support of the Yulgilbar Foundation. The Bridges: The First Year is on display at the Port of Yamba Historical Society's temporary exhibition area, The Old Kirk, until March 25.

Grafton Daily Examiner
