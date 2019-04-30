Bridie's dead of night dream job

HIGH ACHIEVER: Bridie Tanner is on the Triple J airwaves for the mid dawn shift.

IF YOU are an early riser, you might just catch the sweet sounds of a Grafton local on the Triple J airwaves very soon.

Bridie Tanner has worked hard to achieve her dream of working at Triple J by the time she was 25.

Ms Tanner was born and bred in Grafton and has settled in Sydney working crazy hours in community radio to achieve her dream.

"I was definitely one of those kids hooning around in a car, just blowing money on nothing,” she said.

"Moving to Sydney was my way of saying 'OK I'm going to get out of that cycle and just focus'.”

She had all but given up on her hopes when her 25th birthday came around, but a job offer didn't.

"Then I got a DM from someone at Triple J, 'Hey can you come in and do a demo?',” she said.

"Even though it's a dream come true, I still think 'wow, that took a lot of work'. So many times, getting up in the middle of the night to do community radio for free with nobody listening.”

"I worked at community radio station in Sydney and literally nobody listened. I've done a lot of unpaid hours. It's a relief to have something that (makes) it all worth it.”

She may have only just put her foot in the door, but Ms Tanner has already committed to trying her best to bring Triple J's free annual concert One Night Stand to her stomping ground.

"That sort of thing is so good for Grafton,” she said.

"Coming back home for the past few years, the vibe in Grafton has just been going up and up. Anything to keep the town pumping I would 100 per cent get behind.”

Ms Tanner will be starting on the graveyard shift, working from 3-6am on the nationwide broadcaster.

"When you're doing national radio, you've got to think of stuff that's not location specific or time specific,” she said.

"So thinking of universal, observation type topics. Things like do you ever notice when you're at the checkout there are those people who put the divider between your groceries and theirs and they are too quick to do that?”