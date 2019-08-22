Bright future ahead for struggling Grafton Tigers

AUSSIE RULES: The Grafton Tigers men's and Grafton Tigers/Northern Beaches women played their last games for the year last weekend and although they missed out on finals once again, all is not lost.

Grafton have struggled in senior competitions for a number of years now, with their last finals appearance coming in 2017, but a strong foundation in the junior sides could be the solution.

Tigers junior president Wayne Phillips weighed in on the situation ahead of a big day of grand finals for the youth girls and under-15 boys in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

"As a club we're in a strong rugby league, hockey and soccer town, so it's always been a challenge getting kids together and keeping them together,” Phillips said.

"I've been with them since the juniors, I don't have a kid but I do it because I love to see them out there and developing into really good players.”

"Things are looking good for the future if we can keep those young stars going up into the seniors.”

All of Grafton's youth teams put in a strong effort this year and Phillips said that the bond they are forming as they come through could be crucial in their decision to continue playing at senior level.

"The kind of things they're doing off the field with each other will hopefully make them want to stay friends and keep playing with one another into the future,” he said.

Phillips referred to the Tigers' under-18 team, who claimed the premiership in a thrilling grand final against the Coffs Breakers in 2017 after they withstood the hardship of losing games as juniors and formed a great side.

"If you go back to that premiership two years ago, that was first crop of junior kids that came through the club and they toughed it out and they got their reward in the end,” he said.

"It's hard at first but when you have players that have each other's back they'll want to continue playing together and that's what we're hoping for moving forward.”