BRING ON 2017: Jacaranda's path to a bright future

Newly elected committee Jeff Smith, Helen Templeton, Peg James, Leanne Smith, Kristen Smith, Wendy Gibbs and Kelle Murphy get excited for the official start of the Jacaranda Festival with the 2017 AGM on Tuesday night.

AFTER a host of changes to Grafton's beloved Jacaranda Festival in 2016, organisers are anticipating this year to be bigger and better than ever.

With the re-election of Kristen Smith as the president of the Jacaranda Festival committee, the festival is destined to continue to grow.

"I think if anything (this year) we will build on the festival, propel it forward and keep it going in the right direction" Ms Smith said.

"I can only see more great things to come."

Ms Smith said in 2017 the committee will stick with the changes made to the program last year; primarily condensing the events to nine days and focusing on Jacaranda's flagship events.

"We will stick with it and build on what we've already made and if anything, the changes will be at the actual events, with more multi-staging and more things happening at the event," she said.

Last year's festival received very little negative feedback with most regulars and visitors welcoming the changes.

"We opened up a survey at the end of the festival ... and we were consistently getting quite high scores, so anywhere between the 70 to 90 out of 100," Ms Smith said.

"In terms of events, people would give us: 'event was great, but you could have changed the course' or something like that."

The Pride of Erin is danced by the Jacarnda candidates at the 2016 Jacaranda Ball at the 'Pavilion' at the Grafton Showground on Saturday, 17th Septmeber, 2016. Debrah Novak

With the new committee elected, there are a few important things on the horizon.

"Our big key thing is looking for sponsors, having them locked away and satisfied ... and the website is getting revamped," Ms Smith said.

"I had the concept in hand last night and I'm hoping to have the landing page and the key tabs squared away next month."

Ms Smith said they were also searching for queen and junior candidates for the 2017 festival.