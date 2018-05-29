BRIGHT FUTURE: Hockey girls shine at State titles

DOING US PROUD: The two Grafton Unde- 15s sides pose for a photo during the Hockey NSW Under-15 State Championships at the Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.

HOCKEY: Grafton Under-15s coach Rick Sampson said the future of Grafton hockey looks very bright after a crop of rising stars put in their all on home soil at the weekend.

The Grafton 1 side came within a whisker of playing in consecutive first division finals, going down 2-0 to Illawarra - the team that went on to take out the state title.

It was a mammoth effort from the Grafton 1 side, which featured three players who are still eligible to play in the Under-13 division.

Sampson said the side always knew it was going to be tough, but could not fault a single girl in the squad for giving it their all over the weekend.

"We lost a lot of players out of the side that made the final last year, so we knew it was not going to be easy,” he said.

"But the girls refused to give up the fight. Everyone put in their all, and especially the girls who stepped up from the Under-13s ranks.

"They were strong from the word go, they were just keen to do their best for Grafton.”

Sampson also praised defender Lydia Breadsell, who was involved in everything throughout the girls' matches.

"She was outstanding in the defensive line, she listened to everything we had to say and improved with each game.”

The Grafton girls finished with one win, two draws and a loss from the round games before earning passage into the semi-final clash.

In an ironic turn of events, Sampson said the best game the Grafton 1 side played all weekend came during their 2-0 round game loss to Sydney North West.

"I thought that game was great, we played with a lot more free-flowing ball movement, and the passing game of the girls was impressive,” he said. "We had our opportunities in that game as well.”

The Grafton 2 side, which was majorly made up of players stepping up from the younger age groups, also put in a determined effort over the weekend to finish sixth in Division 2.

"They improved with every game they played,” he said.

Hockey community to the fore

IT WAS another case of a successful State championships run by the Grafton Hockey Association at the weekend, and leading coach Rick Sampson said it was all because of the volunteers.

According to Sampson, every outside club he spoke to raved about the set-up at the hockey complex and were impressed by the level of attention to detail paid by the Grafton association.

With volunteers at the complex from 6am through to 9pm all three days, it was a testament to the community spirit at the complex.

"I don't think you could find better volunteers in any other sport,” Sampson said.