Bright paediatric unit opens at Lismore

"THERE is nothing more important in the universe than looking after our children."

Health Minister Brad Hazzard was in town to offically open Lismore Base Hospital's new Paediatric ward yesterday.

The minister and Member for Lismore Thomas George, met with staff, patients and families.

Bright play areas, a parent's lounge and an adolescent retreat feature in the unit - now open as part of an overall $320 million redevelopment.

The unit accommodates 20 children and has 14 private rooms, including three isolation rooms for infectious or immuno-compromised patients, all fitted out with ensuites.

Mr Hazzard gave special mention to the colourful art depicting loveable characters from movies and books adorning the walls and ceilings of the ward, and said, "the government's come up with the money, but the locals have come up with the love".

"Having children in hospital can be a very difficult time and this wonderful unit goes the extra mile to make it as comfortable and stress-free as possible," he said.

Lismore Base Hospital new Paediatric Unit opens Jasmine Burke

Mr George also delighted in the ward and congratulated staff, community members and Our Kids on "designing such a bright, welcoming place for young patients and their families".

"It really shows what can be achieved when people work together to deliver services that will benefit our community well into the future."

The Paediatric unit is the second floor to open in the south tower in the $180 million stage 3B redevelopment, which includes a helipad, new operating theatres, women's care unit, medical imaging services and new impatient units.

An additional $52.5 million was announced by the NSW Government in June for the final Stage 3C of the redevelopment, including an enhanced Intensive Care Unit, new impatient units and new education, training, research and administration facilities.

The 12-level south tower is due to be completed early 2018.