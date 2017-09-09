22°
News

Bright paediatric unit opens at Lismore

Lismore Base Hospital new Paediatric Unit opens
Lismore Base Hospital new Paediatric Unit opens Jasmine Burke
JASMINE BURKE
by

"THERE is nothing more important in the universe than looking after our children."

Health Minister Brad Hazzard was in town to offically open Lismore Base Hospital's new Paediatric ward yesterday.

The minister and Member for Lismore Thomas George, met with staff, patients and families.

Bright play areas, a parent's lounge and an adolescent retreat feature in the unit - now open as part of an overall $320 million redevelopment.

The unit accommodates 20 children and has 14 private rooms, including three isolation rooms for infectious or immuno-compromised patients, all fitted out with ensuites.

Mr Hazzard gave special mention to the colourful art depicting loveable characters from movies and books adorning the walls and ceilings of the ward, and said, "the government's come up with the money, but the locals have come up with the love".

"Having children in hospital can be a very difficult time and this wonderful unit goes the extra mile to make it as comfortable and stress-free as possible," he said.

 

Lismore Base Hospital new Paediatric Unit opens
Lismore Base Hospital new Paediatric Unit opens Jasmine Burke

Mr George also delighted in the ward and congratulated staff, community members and Our Kids on "designing such a bright, welcoming place for young patients and their families".

"It really shows what can be achieved when people work together to deliver services that will benefit our community well into the future."

The Paediatric unit is the second floor to open in the south tower in the $180 million stage 3B redevelopment, which includes a helipad, new operating theatres, women's care unit, medical imaging services and new impatient units.

An additional $52.5 million was announced by the NSW Government in June for the final Stage 3C of the redevelopment, including an enhanced Intensive Care Unit, new impatient units and new education, training, research and administration facilities.

The 12-level south tower is due to be completed early 2018.

Topics:  lismore base hospital northern rivers health paediatric ward

Lismore Northern Star
Long Gone Lonsesome Cowgirls

Long Gone Lonsesome Cowgirls

Bronwyn Gell and Kate Joseph star in the latest Pelican Playhouse production of Long Gone Lonesome Corwgirls, a heatbreaking and funny play about two women living...

Birthday girls celebrate 90th with Tartan Brushy friends

Tartan Brushies Aileen Bryant, Jean Leather and Melva Thorley cut their 90th birthday cake.

Three members to reach the milestone this year

Is your work fridge a biohazard?

WHAT'S IN YOUR FRIDGE? Here at the Daily Examiner, we are often too busy to remember our lunch so it's often full of slightly smelly, strange looking substances that were once food. What is your office like?

What's the worst thing you've ever found in the work fridge?

Fight night set to be a knockout for fans

POWER PLAY: Live boxing will return to the Clarence Valley next weekend as the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club hosts a live fight night at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Grafton is strapping up for their biggest fight night yet.

Local Partners