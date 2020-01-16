Bright rays of sunshine delivered to your door

BRINGING joy to bees and humans alike, one Lower Clarence couple are brightening up the Valley one sunflower at a time.

Sunflower Suite, the brainchild of Oum Ince and Ruby Tuesday have been welcoming people to Yamba with their roadside sunflower stall and are now delivering bunches of the giant flowers to people around Yamba.

Growing the sunflowers from their organic market garden behind Two Bridges Espresso in Harwood, the pair have been on a mission to use every last bit of the flower to get the most out of it alongside simply brightening up people’s day.

“We are new to sunflower production and are really enjoying the process.

“Sunflowers bring us and many others joy, including the bees,” Ruby said.

“Collecting sunflowers in the morning, being among its micro system, surrounded by feeding bees and towering sunflowers is a pure, magical delight.”

Oum said they got into sunflowers almost by accident after experimenting with the plant as means to improving the soil for vegetables.

“Because of the drought it was so dry and didn’t motivate us to grow vegies so we left the sunflowers in and when they all started flowering it made us happy and made everyone else happy,” he said.