Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ruby Tuesday and Oum Ince at their roadside sunflower stall.
Ruby Tuesday and Oum Ince at their roadside sunflower stall.
News

Bright rays of sunshine delivered to your door

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRINGING joy to bees and humans alike, one Lower Clarence couple are brightening up the Valley one sunflower at a time.

Sunflower Suite, the brainchild of Oum Ince and Ruby Tuesday have been welcoming people to Yamba with their roadside sunflower stall and are now delivering bunches of the giant flowers to people around Yamba.

Growing the sunflowers from their organic market garden behind Two Bridges Espresso in Harwood, the pair have been on a mission to use every last bit of the flower to get the most out of it alongside simply brightening up people’s day.

“We are new to sunflower production and are really enjoying the process.

“Sunflowers bring us and many others joy, including the bees,” Ruby said.

“Collecting sunflowers in the morning, being among its micro system, surrounded by feeding bees and towering sunflowers is a pure, magical delight.”

Oum said they got into sunflowers almost by accident after experimenting with the plant as means to improving the soil for vegetables.

“Because of the drought it was so dry and didn’t motivate us to grow vegies so we left the sunflowers in and when they all started flowering it made us happy and made everyone else happy,” he said.

market gardens sunflowers yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two dead in horror highway crash near Ballina

        premium_icon Two dead in horror highway crash near Ballina

        Breaking POLICE investigating a horror crash on the Pacific Highway say the two people who were killed may have been local residents.

        Police appeal for information to find missing man

        Police appeal for information to find missing man

        News A 48-year-old man has been reported missing after he was last heard from while...

        $100m announced for fire-affected primary producers

        premium_icon $100m announced for fire-affected primary producers

        News BUSHFIRE Emergency support has been announced for Page primary producers.

        IN COURT: Nine people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Nine people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today