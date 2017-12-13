Brightening the day for Vision Australia

SMILES: David Black from the Office of Environment and Heritage, Louis W. Coure from Grafton Fast Photo, Robyn Smith from I Scream and Cathy from Greater Bank, all helped raise money for Vision Australia during Bridge Shirt Friday with the help of Scott Taylor (in the mirror).

SMILES: David Black from the Office of Environment and Heritage, Louis W. Coure from Grafton Fast Photo, Robyn Smith from I Scream and Cathy from Greater Bank, all helped raise money for Vision Australia during Bridge Shirt Friday with the help of Scott Taylor (in the mirror). Caitlan Charles

FOR Scott Taylor, his eyesight is important for his job, so when he started raising money for Vision Australia with Bright Shirt Friday, he knew it was his opportunity to fundraise for something so important.

Since 2011, when Mr Taylor started the fundraiser, he and many local businesses have raised more than $6300.

"I just thought I value my sight so much and I really feel for people who have to do without it,” he said.

Now Vision Australia is talking about running the event nationally.

This year, he had more businesses join in on Bright Shirt Friday including I Scream, ESP Coffee Lounge, Jade Kebab, Sun Japanese Cuisine, The Greater Bank, Grafton Bakery, Choice Discount Variety Store, Southside Pharmacy, Red Bull Butchery, Kezas on Bent, Nextra Grafton Shoppingworld, Grafton Fast Photos and Heart & Soul Wholefoods.