Brighton on the hunt for gold at Coolangatta

TOUGH CHALLENGE: Yamba Surf Life Saving Club representative Will Brighton will take on the elite open men's category in the Coolangatta Gold short course event this weekend.

TOUGH CHALLENGE: Yamba Surf Life Saving Club representative Will Brighton will take on the elite open men's category in the Coolangatta Gold short course event this weekend. Debrah Novak

SURF SPORT: Six days a week, Will Brighton sees nothing but the surf.

Between gruelling surf ski training on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, coupled with board, swim and strength training every other day, it is a surprise the Yamba Surf Life Saving Club member has time for anything else.

But that is where the 20-year-old is different as he balances his paramedic degree at university with a part-time job and then his surf sports training on top.

It is a full plate of activity for the dedicated competitor but one he needs as he sets his sights on the ultimate endurance test in the 2017 Coolangatta Gold.

After claiming silver in the 19-29 years short course event last year, Brighton will make a big leap into the elite open male event for this weekend's event.

The step up to the elite male level has meant the Yamba competitor has had to step up his training regime - no mean feat for a man lacking spare time.

"I am trying to balance work, uni and keeping my fitness at the right level to tackle the Gold,” he said.

"I do about 10 sessions at the beach each week, it is about 14 hours worth of training each week.

"It is hard and I have definitely had the thought of "is it worth it?” But at the end it comes down to doing what I truly love to do. If you don't show up for the training there is no point in competing.”

Brighton has been helped on his journey by the Alexandria Headlands Surf Club, using their facilities for training, while his 'family' at the Yamba club have ensured he is fitted out with the best equipment.

"Jack Hanson and his crew at Alex Heads have been a massive support for me,” Brighton said

"They have played a large part getting me to this day.

"Jim Dougherty and the Yamba team have also been nothing but great to me, with all the gear they have sent up for me, it has been a massive help. I couldn't do this without both clubs.”

The short course will be a highly demanding race involving a 10.5km ski, 2km swim, 3km board before a 5.5km dash to the finish line.

With a hot field of international competitors against him, it is going to take all of Brighton's fortitude on open debut.

"Knowing from last year, this race is one of the most physically demanding things I have ever come across.” he said.

"It is daunting going into it, but I am just keen to put my best foot forward.

"I just want to do my best and do Yamba proud. This might be my first time in the open company but it sure won't be my last.”