Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

‘Brilliant’: Women’s AFL team song goes viral

by Jai Bednall
10th Aug 2020 11:57 AM

 

 

The Yeronga Devils had a surprise in store for one of their players when they gathered to sing the team song on the weekend.

Jamie Howell, who appears to be deaf, was stunned when the rest of the squad performed an Auslan rendition.

All of the players learned the sign language to accompany the words of their celebratory chorus.

"Cheer cheer the red and the black, you're all going down to our running attack, every time we play to win, that's why we never ever give in.

"Whether the odds be great all be small, Yeronga Devils will win over all, for all you loyal devils of Yeronga, onwards to victory!"

Howell was moved by the gesture and was seen saying: "That was awesome, thank you!"

"So much love," she added.

All of the players learned sign language.
All of the players learned sign language.

Vision of the song went viral on social media. Former AFL player Brent Staker said it was "one of the best things I've seen" and ex-Collingwood and Brisbane player Craig Starcevich described it as "brilliant".

The look on her face was priceless.
The look on her face was priceless.

 

Originally published as 'Brilliant': Women's team song goes viral

Jamie Howell was stunned by her teammates' gesture.
Jamie Howell was stunned by her teammates' gesture.
The Devils surround Jamie Howell.
The Devils surround Jamie Howell.

More Stories

afl editors picks sport team song women's afl yeronga devils

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lower Clarence crime spree duo enter pleas

        Premium Content Lower Clarence crime spree duo enter pleas

        Crime Two men involved in a spate of break and enters throughout Maclean, Yamba and Iluka last year have entered pleas in court

        REVEALED: How you can use an iPad for free

        Premium Content REVEALED: How you can use an iPad for free

        Information Service allows over-50s to borrow an iPad to use to stay connected at home

        Bobcats bounce back in long-awaited home return

        Premium Content Bobcats bounce back in long-awaited home return

        Soccer Maclean makes home advantage count in testing battle with Alstonville FC.

        What to do if you have a health appointment in Queensland

        Premium Content What to do if you have a health appointment in Queensland

        News APPOINTMENTS can still go ahead, but there is a major hurdle you may need to...