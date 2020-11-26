Briner Bridge upgrade nearing completion

THE temporary bridge over the Coldstream River between Ulmarra and Tucabia will be closed this weekend as part of the Briner Bridge upgrade.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place from 6am Saturday to 8pm Sunday this weekend to allow cranes to lift a new timber truss and timber deck into position on Briner Bridge.

Coldstream Rd will also be closed on either side of the bridge and changed traffic conditions will be in place on Gilletts Ridge and Bowlings roads.

The upgraded bridge will allow two cars to pass, provide a smoother ride for motorists and ensure the bridge can continue to provide safe and reliable passage for generations to come.

Alternative routes to and from Tucabia are available via Coldstream Road at Tyndale or via Eight Mile Lane and Wooli Road south of Grafton.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.