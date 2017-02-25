BRING HER DOWN: Big falls forecast for upcoming week

IF YOU'VE been looking to the skies and praying for some rain, the predictions just keep getting better and better.

North Coast Storm Chasers have predicted that a possible 200-300mm of rain across the following week.

With models predicting nearly 400mm of rain offshore, any movement of that system to the west could see the eastern seaboard drenched over the following days.

The cause is onshore winds thanks to a high pressure system that will sit to the East of Australia between Tasmania and New Zealand. This will direct moist E / NE winds onto the eastern seaboard and in fact the entire East Coast of Australia but especially from SE QLD south.

Also a surface trough may develop and act as a secondary trigger to help not only amplify and initialise rain but also isolated embedded thunderstorms with primary threats including intense rainfall that would lead to localised flash flooding.

More will develop over the coming days, but with the Bureau of Meteorology also predicting rain over the week, it may be just what many dry areas have been looking for to end the month.

More information is available at the North Coast Storm Chasers Facebook site.