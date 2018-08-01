'BRING IT ON' Maclean's super-market responds to IGA build

WITH construction underway on a full-line IGA supermarket in Maclean's major car park, one of the town's unanswered questions is how it will affect the current Spar supermarket.

SPAR Maclean owner Bob Little answered in three words.

"Bring it on," he said.

"Honestly, I'll be just glad to have it over and done with, it's been horrendous hanging over our head, but for the last five years I've been working on establishing this business ready for when they open, and I'm very comfortable in what I've got now."

The Maclean SPAR store has picked up business awards from across the area and country, something Mr Little said was a result of the work they had put into the business.

"We're not a normal supermarket, and honestly that's our point of difference, and we'll always maintain that point of difference," he said.

"There's no point trying to get in a price war because we can't win. People have a choice of whether they want that or they want this, and what we have is already here and we'll continue to do it."

Mr Little rebuffed the idea that the new supermarket would provide additional competition for his business, stating it already existed in the market.

"Ten minutes down the road we have a state of the art Coles, and half an hour that way there's three Coles, a Woolworths and an Aldi," he said.

"We're not free from competition, and I don't believe they'll have that much difference."

While Mr Little said he was comfortable with the new addition to town, he expressed frustration at the process of getting the new supermarket within town, and said he had made many attempts over the years to establish a full-line supermarket himself, only to be rebuffed.

"I'd been fighting for 20 years to get a new store in town, and in 2000 we said enough was enough and did a major renovation to this building," he said.

"But even after that there were still these carrots being dangled that we could do this and that, and I tried so many locations it's not funny.

"I guess it's frustrating that it seems they've given IGA everything they can, and it made it as easy as they could, whereas everything I put up they made it as hard as they could.

"They had a perfect opportunity where we had the Church St site proposal, they had the choice to go with Church St or go with the carpark, and they picked the carpark.

"The chamber and the council said it had to go into the centre of town. We'd have been operating for four years by now ... and we'd still have the carpark."

Mr Little said though, that while the plan for IGA may have at the time seemed like another obstacle, it provided the final motivation that has made his store what it is now.

"I guess I had been holding back on doing things because there was that idea of having the new supermarket, but five years ago Judith and I made the decision, fix up what we've got and make it really really good," he said.

"All we can do is keep going and we just decided to reinvest purely in the business. There's no point getting upset about it, we accepted it as it happened, and then once IGA was coming I said 'That's it - let's get on with it'."

Mr Little said he was concerned at the lack of car parking during the new development.

"I have to say it has been affecting us. I've been monitoring it for the past two weeks," he said.

"I'll be doing another deputation to council as I've done before that I've always been on about parking.

"They're putting a 2000sq m development and not putting a single extra carpark into the town.

"All the extra car parks are being provided by council and the ratepayers are paying for it."

Mr Little said he hoped his assessments of the impact of the new supermarket were right for his staff's sake."

"That's the part I worry about. If sales drop, obviously clearly we've got to drop staff - we've got no choice," he said.

"For me, we'll keep doing what we're doing. We'll keep being as competitive as we can, but still with the understanding that we provide high levels of customer of service, and provide a high level of support to the community.

"That's the plan."