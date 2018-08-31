Bring the $1 million Hannah Cabinet home

Geoff Hannah at the launch of the project to raise $1M over the next 22 months to purchase the Hannah Cabinet to become part of the permanent collection of the Lismore Regional Gallery.

LISMORE Regional Gallery has the unique opportunity to home The Hannah Cabinet in what would be a first for regional Australia.

Never before has a piece (independently valued at $1 million) been housed in the town where it was created by a local renown master craftsman, in this case Geoff Hannah.

To do so, Lismore has to raise the funds to purchase the cabinet and make it part of the gallery's permanent collection.

An Australia-wide campaign seeking 90 individuals or philanthropic and corporate supporters to sponsor one of the 140 drawers of the cabinet was launched yesterday.

Hannah Cabinet Acquisition Team member Gaela Hurford said The Sponsor a Drawer Campaign will range from $5000 for a veneered long-fluted drawer up to $100,000 for one of the 'Birds of Prey' drawers.

"We would love local clubs or community groups or individuals and families from the local region to sponsor a drawer."

"When a person has the opportunity to view the cabinet with all its intricacy and beauty they are immediately in awe of the craftsmanship and have even been known to cry," Ms Hurford said.

Aside from locals, the team is encouraging other from around Australia and the world to donate.

Mr Hannah's creation has been on display at the new Lismore Regional Gallery since it opened last October.

Team member Brian Henry said sponsors will have their name in a draw in a professional card and any words they may like to leave as a memento.

"Two of them will remain community draws as we've raised over $150,000 before we even had this campaign," Mr Henry said.

"The cabinet is on loan to the gallery until October 2019. We are hoping if we are successful on this it might get the ball rolling for other regional galleries to do the same."

The Hannah Cabinet was the result of 5000 hours of his labour and contains 34 fine timbers and veneers, 17 types of stone, four types of shell, and 23-carat gold leaf. It has 18 doors and 140 drawers.

Lismore Regional Gallery Director Brett Adlington said while the cabinet would be kept in perpetuity in Lismore, the city would be generous in allowing it to travel.

"We are buoyed by how well the fundraising has gone so far and by how many locals have really been captured by the idea of bringing the cabinet home to Lismore. For instance, we are very excited that the Combined Rotary Clubs of Lismore are donating all profits from this year's opera afternoon at Southern Cross University to the campaign. This is a real community effort as well as one that is attracting national and international interest."

Mr Hannah said the public support so far had been great and he hoped the campaign is able to get off the ground and make it a reality.

To make a donation or Sponsor a Drawer, visit www.hannahcabinet.com or email enquiries@hannahcabinet.com.