Bring the future to Iluka students

ROOM TO GROW: Chris Speirs, Iluka Public School learning support teacher, in the shed the school hopes to use for its STEM program if it gets upgrade help. Caitlan Charles

IT'S all about preparing children for the future and what the job landscape will look like when they reach working age.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) are a big focus in the curriculum at primary and high schools, but the learning materials are not always the same at every school.

Iluka Public School is desperately trying to move its STEM program into the modern age, moving away from using recycled materials and into robotics and programming where it can. But that doesn't come cheap.

The school has applied for a grant to help it acquire new learning materials, but that isn't the end of the issue for the small school.

Learning support teacher Chris Speirs said the students needed more modern STEM materials to sink their teeth into.

"The kids have been learning coding on the computer, so if we got some Lego or some robotic-type Lego material the kids could code into those apparatus that they make,” he said.

"It's about getting the kids engaged in not just making things, but making things that they are seeing in shops, on TV and in the world. If they can start doing them in school, it will bring it into context for them.”

But getting the new materials is just the first step. The school also needs somewhere to run the STEM classes. Right now it uses the library, which doesn't fulfil all the needs of the school's STEM program - especially if it receives funding for the new equipment.

The school has an old shed near its garden where teachers were running STEM classes last year, which is in dire need of an upgrade.

To make it usable, the school needs the help of the community to make it secure, safe and more user-friendly.

"This would give the kids back their library,” MrSpeirs said.

"Even though technology is big in our world now, we still want the library to be a literacy, reading, settled space. At the moment the books are kind of taking a bit of a back seat.

"If money was spent on that shed, like the storage units, and the capacity organised, that would help greatly in the kids' ease of access to the materials.”

Mr Speirs said STEM jobs were the ones current students at Iluka Public School were likely to head into when they finished school.

"A lot of jobs are becoming obsolete because of technology ... so it's become a push in schools,” he said.

"It's all about hands-on thinking and it's all about teamwork, so coming up with a problem and coming at that problem as a team.

"And coming up with ways to solve the problem, whether that is using robotic Lego or at the moment they are making bridges with recycled material.”