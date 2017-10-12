Bringing all the Violet Vibes to central city

Kinder are on their way to Grafton.

WHEN Violet Vibes first appeared on Facebook one day, it seemed a little too good to be true.

But slowly, as more information surfaced about the supposed music festival, it was becoming clear: Grafton is going to host acts that are more than just pub bands.

"Do the maths" is what organiser Sam Phillips said when asked why he wanted to host a festival in Grafton.

"Grafton being one hour from Coffs, two hours from Byron Bay 2.5 hours from Gold Coast , 1.5 hours from Armidale, two hours from Tamworth," he said.

"There is a lot of people in these areas that have been waiting for something like this. Usually have to plan a huge trip with flights and huge accommodation fees and festival ticket fees."

Phillips is no stranger to a big event, having been a director of the Banana Field Music Festival, which was a huge success in Coffs Harbour and he wants to see Grafton's music scene grow.

"Honestly, Grafton is such an amazing place with so much potential that doesn't have a lot of events for all ages," he said.

"Also being one of the directors from Banana Field Music Festival that got a lot of attention from the Clarence (Valley) community I thought they may appreciate it a little more here.

"(The Banana Field Music Festival) was a festival with over 3000 that attended. Violet Vibes I am planning to start small and watch it grow over the years to come."

Heading to Grafton for Violet Vibes will be locals Nocturnal Tapes, and heavy hitters like Luke Million and Kilter.

There is also the promise of more to come, but Phillips was tight-lipped about who that might be, hinting there could possibly be acts from overseas heading to Grafton to play the festival.

Phillips said everyone on the lineup is excited to play Violet Vines.

"They're all up and coming artists and are willing to give anything a crack, just like me," he said.

With Violet Vibes attracting so much attention from the local community, Phillips has plans for Grafton to be bursting at the seams in the lead-up to Christmas.

"I'm planning on growing this into a BIG event for the community," he said.

"My plans are to make every cafe, pub and hotel booked out for the weekend."

Violet Vibes is on December 23 at the Grafton Racecourse. The all ages festival kicks off at 1pm. Tickets are available at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/59450/violet_vibes _all_ages.aspx

