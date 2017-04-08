Bringing art to the people of Grafton

PEOPLE have flocked from as far as New Zealand, Tasmania and Darwin to take part in Fay Boyd's Art School, with some of the best artists teaching classes as part of the 2017 Plunge festival.

Watercolour artist Amanda Hyatt has a room full of eager pupils heading brush first into the five day course on Saturday.

"I have a watercolour class that is called traditional realist tonal impressionism and I am teaching people how to see an image and reinterprate it so they can produce a sontaneous, tonal (artworks),” Mrs Hyatt said.

At the beginning of the session, Mrs Hyatt gives a demonstration and then the class are given a few hours to "create a masterpiece”.

"The subject matter every day is different and I like to really stretch them and get them to work at their maximum energy levels. It's a very creative workshop and there is no time for messing about,” she said.

Mrs Hyatt has been coming to Grafton for the last 15 years to help teach for Mrs Boyd.

She has been working as an artist for the last 35 years with watercolour.

"It's the only medium and it's the best medium,” she said.

Amanda Hyatt is one of the tutors at Fay Boyd's Art School, which is a Plunge workshop event. Caitlan Charles

Mrs Boyd has been using her school for the last five years as a way fo keeping culture alive in the Clarence Valley.

"There are 12 painting and drawing workshops (on for the Plunge festival),” she said.

This is the first year Fay Boy's Art School has been apart of the arts and cultural festival.

"I'm happy to support anything I can,” she said.

Mrs Boyd works hard to bring the best tutors from all over Australia, and sometimes over seas, to Grafton for her art school.

"I think that this school is one of the best workshop experience in Australia ... because of the tutor I'm able to attract, I try to pay them fairly, I try to look after them well and people follow the big names,” she said.

"People who have a reputation not only as an artist, but as a good teacher.”