Bringing Christmas cheer to the streets of Grafton

IN THE SPIRIT: Tina Cinzio of Loving Life FM shows off their window display to Jeff Smith, Justin James and Carol Pachos of Grafton Chamber of Commerce as part of their window display competition.

IN THE SPIRIT: Tina Cinzio of Loving Life FM shows off their window display to Jeff Smith, Justin James and Carol Pachos of Grafton Chamber of Commerce as part of their window display competition. Adam Hourigan

THIS year, Grafton Chamber of Commerce has been working hard to bring a little Christmas cheer to the streets of Grafton.

Its Bringing Back Christmas competition has had businesses across Grafton decorating windows.

Organiser and judge Carol Pachos said the Chamber wanted to be proactive in creating a Christmas festive atmosphere especially around the CBD areas.

Ms Pachos said this would not only have a flow-on effect to retailers in the lead-up to Christmas but would also bring something special to the whole community.

"We have Loving Life FM as a sponsor as well as the Grafton Chamber of Commerce with some great advertising packages available for the winner,” she said.

The windows were also judged by Jacaranda Queen Bronte Cameron and chamber president Justin James this week, with the winner to be announced on Wednesday.

"Decorated businesses will judged for impact, creativity and Christmas spirit and the are some great displays in the competition,” Ms Pachos said.

"We have had 28 entries which is just fantastic for our first year. It demonstrates the business community working together for a win-win for all involved.”