Bringing historic Prince St building to life

RESTORATION: The old Clarence Shoex store may not look like much now, but it's in the process of being refitted after being sold last year. Caitlan Charles

IT MAY not look like much at the moment, but the old Clarence Shoex building at 79 Prince St is being stripped back and given back its rustic charm.

With huge wooden beams now exposed and original brickwork on display, the Ford and Dougherty Property building will soon be one of the more sought-after spaces on Grafton's main street.

Commercial manager Natasha Wilkinson said the plan was to make the building unlike any of the others on the strip.

"It needed (refurbishing) more than anything else, and Grafton needs something different,” she said.

"It's nice to have an owner acknowledge we need something different, to be so willing to do it.

"The previous owner described to me that his grandmother had a dressmaker's shop here when he was a small child in Grafton.”

Ms Wilkinson said the plan was to offer a vibrant and unique space for someone to occupy.

"We have had some interest in it,” she said.

The floor will be polished concrete but they are still in discussions about how much of the original brickwork will be able to stay on display.

"We're working closely with owners and property managers... to offer a new and exciting building and fit-outs in Grafton to try and attract people back to the main street,” Ms Wilkinson said.

