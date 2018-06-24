Menu
Desk Top Lover; T: Liam Birchley; J: M Cahill The Daily Examiner
Bringing home a Cup win at 40-1 odds

24th Jun 2018 10:00 AM

IT WAS a colourful year for the Fashions of the Course, but it was Kathy Smith's black dress with black and white chequed jacket and stunning simple, black hat that stole the show.

At 40-1 odds, no one in the Clarence Valley thought Desk Top Lover was a chance in the 2001 Grafton Cup.

Well, there might have been one. Long-term horse racing supporter and Tyndale businessman Alekos Miltiadou owned shares in the Bill Mitchell-trained gelding.

Kathy Smith, of Junction Hill (best dressed), Trish Dougherty, of Grafton (best hat) and Kellie Fuller, of Grafton (best young racegoer) at the 2001 Fashions of the Course. The Daily Examiner

It was also a big win for Brisbane jockey Michael Cahill, who scored the win in his first Grafton Cup start by a half-head from the Bart Cummings-trained Crown Mahal.

While all the attention was on retiring champion Mr Innocent in the 2001 Ramornie Handicap, it was a little known sprinter out of Hall of Fame trainer Ron Quinton's yard that made all the headlines.

Quinton brought little known gelding Juggling Time to the carnival and with apprentice Mitch Newman aboard, brought the Ramornie trophy back to Randwick, staving off Tyr and Mr Innocent.

