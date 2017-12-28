Bringing in the new year

PSYCHIC or sceptic, you'd be forgiven for thinking that a man born under a full moon, on a Good Friday, which also happened to be the 13th, must have something to answer for?

Marshall Dawson Okell is certainly up to something. As his timely arrival into the world set a precedent, there's certainly nothing ordinary about it.

Along with his serendipitous entry into the world, named after two of music's greatest bluesmen - Jimi 'Marshall' Hendrix and Johnny 'Dawson' Winter - Okell was born into rock'n'roll with a guitar case for a crib.

Growing up in the Far North Coast, with Lennox Head, Byron Bay and Ballina as his stomping ground, Okell has name a name for himself in bands like Marshall and the Fro.

Marshall's songs carry with them not just a sense of raw emotional power, but a social message that communicates a deep affinity with the true spirit of his home ground.

His love for his family, friends and wider society was evident in the passion with which he sang, and also made continual social commentary on and off stage.

With years of playing now under his belt, Marshall has made a notable return to the music of his youth, combining his love for legendary soul and blues singers like Little Feat, The Allman Brothers, Hat Fitz, Mavis Staples and Muddy Waters, with his undisguisable Hendrix, '70s Woodstock sound.

For those loyal followers that have watched him play over the years, his new album "Birdy” heralds a more honest interpretation of who this man is on the stage.

But, be warned, Marshall has emerged with a new level of addictive musical energy.

This guy doesn't just make music. He's a roaring powerhouse of a man, and this album will get under your skin, into your blood and course through you.