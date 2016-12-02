37°
Entertainment

Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

Caitlan Charles
| 2nd Dec 2016 6:00 AM Updated: 2:53 PM
MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.
MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAGIC Mojo is renowned for their versatility, performing crowd-pleasing, nostalgic hits, thundering rock and funky hits from the '70s and '80s, contemporary covers of '90's classics and a few of today's best tracks.

From easy listening, John Mayer and the classic Creedence, to Kiss and Rick Spingfields's pop, Magic Mojo have it covered.

The powerful combination of three accomplished performers with an impressive history and a passion for their craft will bring the house down with music by Melissa Etherridge, Pat Benatar, Tina Turner, INXS, Cold Chisel, AC/DC, Dragon, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Thirsty Merc and many more.

The talent and versatility of Magic Mojo's lead singer Lexi gives the trio the flexibility to successfully perform a variety of music. Her extensive experience on the music scene has shaped her into a confident and talented performer.

Steve has been playing the bass since he was seven and has played a huge variety of of styles in many bands across the UK and Europe, playing to huge crowds alongside bands like Whitesnake, Sweet, Suzi Quatro, Slade and Kenny Jones of The Faces and The Who fame.

A born entertainer, Steve is captivating audiences up and down the North Coast.

Magic Mojo's newest addition, Gary, has an extensive local history having played for a number of local bands before heading to Newcastle where he gigged with an acoustic duo.

But now, he's back with a vengeance and ready to inject his brilliance into the bands sets. His addition to the band has sparked a resurgence in their repertoire and allowed Magic Mojo to expand their set list to keep a fresh and varied show.

Magic Mojo is playing at Roches Family Hotel tonight.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  mojo roches hotel whatson

Heatwave to continue for days as temps top 40 in some areas

Heatwave to continue for days as temps top 40 in some areas

IF you want to experience the pure heat of the start of Queensland's scorching weather, you can't go past Birdsville.

Council faces its fiscal reality

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons.

No job loss promise earns approval of council workers' union

9 things to do this weekend

The Clarence Valley Mental Health Fishing Group are holding a Christmas fishing event at Memorial Park.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

GALLERY: Success for DEX at media awards

Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan receives the award for photographer of the year at the 2016 ARM Readership awards

Highly skilled DEX photographer's craft recognised at annual awards

Local Partners

9 things to do this weekend

Bored? Here is a list of all the exciting things happening in the Clarence Valley this weekeed.

Exhibition celebrates diversity in explosion of colour

The CRANES Diversity of Colour exhibition which opened in Grafton this week.

Diversity Of Colour Art Exhibition runs until December 10

Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

Powerful trio to lift the top off Roches Hotel tonight

Catch Saturday night fever at the South Club

GEEZ WIZZ: Get your dancing shoes on for the UK Bee Geez Show.

The UK Bee Geez Show delivers a realistic tribute to pop legends

Audience in for a rare treat from husband and wife duo

Husband and wife Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are playing at home this weekend for an intimate gig at the Pelican Playhouse.

"We love playing these up close and personal acoustic shows”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

MILA Kunis has reportedly given birth to her and Ashton Kutcher's second child.

Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

Powerful trio to lift the top off Roches Hotel tonight

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Catch Saturday night fever at the South Club

GEEZ WIZZ: Get your dancing shoes on for the UK Bee Geez Show.

The UK Bee Geez Show delivers a realistic tribute to pop legends

Audience in for a rare treat from husband and wife duo

Husband and wife Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are playing at home this weekend for an intimate gig at the Pelican Playhouse.

"We love playing these up close and personal acoustic shows”

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

Opposite The Beach and Priced To Sell

39/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 $455,000

Superb ground floor oceanfront apartment located between stunning Pippi Beach and Yamba golf course. Contemporary fit-out combining all of the creature comforts...

Natural bush retreat between the River and the Sea

22, 23, 28 & 29 Grasstree Drive, Taloumbi 2463

Residential Land The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks ... Prices starting...

The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks are being released here in Far Northern NSW. Only 12 kms East is the stunning scalloped coast line...

Lots 67 - 850.9m2

Lot 67 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Corner block with North aspect, two street frontages, $155,000

Corner block with North aspect, two street frontages,

Stone cottage makes for ideal home for singles or couples.

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $320,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

One For Investors and Empty Nesters

2/22 Heron court, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325,000

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the local shopping and medical centres, this immaculately presented lowset duplex is one that is sure to tick all...

VIEW THE PLATYPUS FROM YOUR BACK DECK AS YOU FATTEN CATTLE OR CROP AT THE FRONT

408 Boundary Creek Road, Nymboida 2460

4 1 10 FASTRAK

Elders Grafton is honoured to bring this property to the market for the first time since selection some 160 years ago. Aylesby is a gorgeous federation house...

NEW PRICE!

Unit 31/20 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 1 $549,000

This well appointed two bedroom apartment is located on the second level. Take in the stunning ocean views from the open plan living and dining areas which open...

CENTRALLY LOCATED MODERN APARTMENT!

6/25 Coldstream Street, Yamba 2464

Apartment 3 2 2 $625,000

Here's a fantastic opportunity to purchase an ultra modern, architecturally designed, 2 storey, 3 bedroom villa right in the heart of the CBD of Yamba! This hidden...

PANORAMIC VIEWS TO DIE FOR!

Unit 1/12 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 3 2 1 $590,000

With uninterrupted panoramic views across Pippi Beach and the Pacific Ocean, this top floor apartment is just made for relaxed beachside living! This property is...

THE BIGGER THE BETTER!

Lot 2/59 Sullivans Lane, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Want a bit of space and peace & quiet? We proudly bring ... $450,000

Want a bit of space and peace & quiet? We proudly bring this 5,492m² block to the market, including a large, 3 bay shed! Here is your chance to own this parcel...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!