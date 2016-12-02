Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

MAGIC Mojo is renowned for their versatility, performing crowd-pleasing, nostalgic hits, thundering rock and funky hits from the '70s and '80s, contemporary covers of '90's classics and a few of today's best tracks.

From easy listening, John Mayer and the classic Creedence, to Kiss and Rick Spingfields's pop, Magic Mojo have it covered.

The powerful combination of three accomplished performers with an impressive history and a passion for their craft will bring the house down with music by Melissa Etherridge, Pat Benatar, Tina Turner, INXS, Cold Chisel, AC/DC, Dragon, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Thirsty Merc and many more.

The talent and versatility of Magic Mojo's lead singer Lexi gives the trio the flexibility to successfully perform a variety of music. Her extensive experience on the music scene has shaped her into a confident and talented performer.

Steve has been playing the bass since he was seven and has played a huge variety of of styles in many bands across the UK and Europe, playing to huge crowds alongside bands like Whitesnake, Sweet, Suzi Quatro, Slade and Kenny Jones of The Faces and The Who fame.

A born entertainer, Steve is captivating audiences up and down the North Coast.

Magic Mojo's newest addition, Gary, has an extensive local history having played for a number of local bands before heading to Newcastle where he gigged with an acoustic duo.

But now, he's back with a vengeance and ready to inject his brilliance into the bands sets. His addition to the band has sparked a resurgence in their repertoire and allowed Magic Mojo to expand their set list to keep a fresh and varied show.

Magic Mojo is playing at Roches Family Hotel tonight.