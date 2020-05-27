Bringing two worlds together

ABORIGINAL people often talk about walking in two worlds.

It's about working and living in the broader Australian community while also honouring the family and cultural obligations of their people. It can sometimes feel like being pulled in many different directions at once. The worlds overlap but often don't align.

For Grafton's Wes Fernando, successfully navigating both worlds has been his greatest life challenge.

"There's no two ways about it, it can be very difficult. I have one foot in the western world and one in my cultural world and I have to work out how to do both well," he said.

The Gamillaroi/Barkindji man says his desire to see Aboriginal people progress economically, socially and culturally keeps him steady.

Wes in Montana, USA.



Wes' role as Director of the NSW Aboriginal Land Council's Northern Zone places him in an excellent position to contribute regionally, and help others do the same.

"Our Zone is huge. There are 39 Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs) covering three Councillor regions in our Zone. We cover Northern NSW, the Mid North Coast and the North Coast. My team and I support the LALCS and I support my team. Building our own personal and professional capacity helps others do the same if we plan correctly," he said.

Wes has led a diverse life in his 39 years. Born in Mildura, he and his family travelled between Mungindi and Moree for years before moving to the North Coast when he was 14. He went to 17 different schools before he was 12. He left school in Year 7 to care for his mother, who was very unwell. It wasn't until later that Wes was able complete his Year 9 equivalent at TAFE, the first of many educational achievements.

"I did a heap of courses after that. A Certificate 2 in Business Administration gave me a good credential to apply for a job at Grafton Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) at the age of 20," he said.

Wes ultimately became CEO of the LALC and says his greatest achievement to date, is bringing the organisation out of significant debt.

"Nothing's topped that, except for becoming a dad," he said. "I was driven to play my part in seeing that LALC recover and take a respected place in the community."

Years later, Wes is still a familiar face at Grafton Ngerrie LALC, has completed his MBA, is a husband and father of two and was one of the NSWALC delegates at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in 2019.

It's enough to make you breathless but Wes says it's what Aboriginal people can achieve when they master the road between two worlds.

"I find all my strength in my culture and my family. I know that I can't change the world, but I can change my world. It's all about mindset, taking responsibility and staying connected to culture."